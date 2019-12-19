Trippie Redd's "The Grinch" Video Is A Murderous Stop-Motion Display

"The Grinch" is coming for all you snitches.

At the top of Trippie Redd's new music video, an animated clay version of the rapper is freed from prison before heading off on a murder spree, targetting all his opps. The informants who told on Redd are especially in trouble. Taking final form as "The Grinch," the recording artist from Canton has a board in his spot with photos of everybody that did him dirty and he knows exactly where to find them. In the music video for his new song, Trips drives around the city with a chopper in his lap, aiming at his snitches and finally getting his revenge.

Produced by Pi'erre Bourne, "The Grinch" is a favorite from Redd's new project A Love Letter To You 4. The ultra-aggressive record features the rapper in his element, yelling over a rock-tinged beat and fully getting his emotion and anger across. The video is just as destructive as the actual song, painting an accurate picture of what went on during Trippie's mind while creating the hit.

Directed by William Child, the clip is made entirely from stop-motion animation. It likely took them hours upon hours to complete this in editing. Watch the video above and let us know if you're feeling it.