Kanye West isn't the only Hip-Hop artist who has been leading his fanbase astray by not sticking to a release date. Trippie Redd is just as guilty as the DONDA artist because he's been teasing his highly anticipated project Trip At Knight for several months without confirming an official release date or sharing a tracklist.

Having already released "Miss The Rage" with Playboi Carti in May and "Holy Smokes" with Lil Uzi Vert just a few weeks ago, fans are more ready than ever for Trip At Knight. Trippie Redd has promised that the album will arrive before he embarks on his similarly titled tour on August 25, leading fans to obsess over the project's still unreleased tracklist.



Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When revealing the cover art for Trip At Knight, the "Dark Knight Dummo" artist said that he would drop the tracklist once his forthcoming album received 100,000 pre-saves. That was on June 24, so now, more than a month later, fans are starting to get anxious.

Rather than just dropping the tracklist, however, Trippie Redd decided to acknowledge his failure to share the Trip At Knight tracklist by trolling his fans. Channeling his inner Roddy Ricch, the LIFE'S A TRIP artist shared a black and white picture of him in a black turtleneck against a white background. He also modified the title of the "Late At Night" rapper's debut album, scribbling the words "please excuse me for not dropping the tracklist" on top of the photo.

Check out Trippie Redd's admittedly hilarious troll below.