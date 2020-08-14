Things seemed a lot simpler in 2017 and for good reason. Aside from there not being a pandemic, it was clear that there was a lot to be excited about musically. At around the same time, Lil Uzi Vert came through with Luv Is Rage 2 while XXXTentacion dropped his incredibly popular debut album 17. Perhaps the biggest song to materialize from that project was "Fuck Love" featuring Trippie Redd which has well over 300 million views on YouTube. The song remains extremely popular and in the eyes of some, it was the best thing to come out of that year.

The song continues to rack up some serious accolades as today, it was announced that the song has gone 6x platinum. Trippie Redd celebrated this accomplishment by going to Instagram, where he penned a quick tribute to XXXTentacion, noting that he wish the rapper could be here to celebrate with him.

"Damn bro @xxxtentacion it’s crazy how we gone be diamond together... I love u & miss u. 6xPlattttt," he wrote.

XXXTentacion's impact on today's hip-hop landscape was quite massive and Trippie Redd was certainly there to see it all take place. While Trippie has carved out plenty of his own success, it's clear he still has a lot of love for his former peer.