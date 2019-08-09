Trippie Redd has grown a lot since his debut in the rap game. Last year, he was too focused on social media antics, going in on Tekashi 6ix9ine every single day. Now that his rival is incarcerated, he has more time to spend on his music, crafting a solid body of work in !. The rapper released his new album today and fans are mixed so far on how to perceive it. On one hand, there are those who think Trippie is striving musically. On the other, there are his haters who think he's doing too much. He recently sat down with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed to speak about his new project, also touching on his feud with 6ix9ine and his favorite rappers of all time.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

For much of last year, Trippie Redd and 6ix9ine were involved in a major beef and although Tekashi's popularity surged during that period, Trippie still thinks he was more relevant than the rainbow-haired rapper. When the host insinuated that 69 was a little hotter than Trippie Redd in the streets, the Ohio-born artist hit him with the "Not even." He continued: "[He was] never hotter than me though. My streams are crazy, they're out of this world."

Considering all the Top 50 lists that have been going viral, Trippie was tasked with naming his five picks for the GOAT position. His picks may be surprising to some because, if you're only familiar with the poppier songs that Trips has recorded, you likely aren't aware that he's got bars. At the top of his Mount Rushmore stand Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. He also chose to include Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Kendrick Lamar to round out his selections.

[via]