As one of the most celebrated singers in the world, Mariah's influences can be heard in the generation of vocalists who have come after her. Throughout Ariana Grande's career, Mariah comparisons were unavoidable, but who would have thought that Trippie Redd is added to the list of young artists who have been impacted by Mariah's legacy.

The 20-year-old rapper caught up with Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon on his Power 106 morning show to talk about his recently released project A Love Letter to You 4. During their discussion, Trippie shared that when he was younger, Mariah was a key player in his musical tastes. "When I was a kid, I used to sing this Mariah Carey song," he said as Nick laughed. "I used to make my grandma and my mom cry and sh*t. That's why I really got into like, wanting to make love music and sh*t like that 'cause I just seen how it hit people differently than turn up sh*t and everything else."

Nick said he would deliver the message to Mariah that she helped shape Trippie's creativity. "I swear to God I used to blow they mind with that sh*t," Trippie continued. "I don't know how, but my voice was just so high when I was younger...hittin' them notes!" Trippie admitted that he still makes those "turn up" tracks as he's a "versatile" artist that can switch things up. Watch his interview in full below.