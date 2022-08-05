Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.

This is the first official release from Trippie Redd this year, which could indicate an album rollout is on the way.

Check out Trippie Redd's "Big 14" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Thirty-round Glock for the internet trolls

Fuck on a thot, I'ma pay for the bros

Count up a M in one night in my Rolls

Put this shit on me or put me in Vogue