Trippie Redd Takes Clear Shot At 6ix9ine In "Under Enemy Arms"

A rat with rainbow hair can only mean one thing.

This week, Trippie Redd introduced us all to his latest song, dropping "Under Enemy Arms" on all streaming services and letting us wait to see the video. With incredibly high production value, you can tell that Trippie is expecting this song to be big. He clearly invested some big money in the end result and the war-inspired visual definitely delivered. One thing that many people are talking about from the clip is a callback to one of Trippie's major beefs from last year. At the end of the video, many of the soldiers are laying on the ground and a rat starts to crawl over them. Only... the rat has rainbow hair and we all know what that means.

It isn't a secret that Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd don't get along. The two rappers collaborated with each other early in their careers but since then, there has been no love lost between them. The addition of a rainbow-haired rat in the video is clearly taking a shot at Trip's rival, who is currently behind bars on federal racketeering charges. 69 reportedly snitched on his homies in an attempt to get a lighter sentence and because of that, his rap peers aren't overly impressed with him. Trippie seemingly still hates his guts but not enough to nix the cameo altogether.

Watch the video above and skip ahead to the end to see the rainbow rat in action.

