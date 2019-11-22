mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Tags In YNW Melly & Juice WRLD For "6 Kiss"

Alex Zidel
November 22, 2019 09:47
6 Kiss
Trippie Redd Feat. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly

Trippie Redd's "6 Kiss" is an album standout.


A few weeks ago, Trippie Redd confirmed that his new album A Love Letter To You 4 would be released before the end of the month. Exposing the gorgeous cover artwork, the Ohio native had fans excited to hear what he had been working on. In our recent interview with Trips, he told us that he would be ending off 2019 with lots of new material and it turns out that he wasn't lying. Today, the vulnerable piece of work arrived on streaming services across the globe and one of the tape's standouts is a collaboration called "6 Kiss" with Juice WRLD and YNW Melly.

Dropping a visualizer to go along with the song, this is bound to become a favorite from ALLTY4. The slow-paced beat begins with Juice WRLD's recognizable crooning, bragging about stealing your girl and not having any opps because they're all afraid of him. YNW Melly carries on from there with more freestyled bars before Trippie Redd takes over and delivers a star verse to close things out.

This is one of the better songs from Redd's new album and, to be completely honest, it might be one of the smoothest cuts he's ever released. Listen to it below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

It be so cold up in the summertime, in the summertime
Diamonds on my fingers, baby blue, they look like Megamind 
I don't know reality, bitch, I feel like Coraline 
And we from the Northside, pull up, Optimus Prime

Trippie Redd Juice WRLD YNW Melly a love letter to you 4
