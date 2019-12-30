Trippie Redd Shares "Moon Walker" Off Deluxe Version Of "ALLTY4"

Despite mourning the loss of his friend Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd has been trying to spread positive vibes recently. That energy can be felt in his new song "Moon Walker", which will appear on the deluxe version of his recently-released album A Love Letter To You 4. Despite the album already possessing a whopping 21 tracks, Trippie's about to pile on some more. Considering that he earned his first No. 1 album on Billboard with it, his fans are definitely hungry for more.

In the first verse of "Moon Walker", Trippie shouts out another lost friend, XXXTentacion and sends condolences to his mother. A few days after the release of ALLTY4, Trippie added a collaboration with XXX to the tracklist, titled "Bad Vibes Forever". When he announced this update, he also revealed some other collaborations that will be featured on the upcoming deluxe edition, including "TR666" with Swae Lee and "Hell Rain" with Lil Wayne and Hoodybaby. Trippie said he would throw in another two "surprise" tracks, so "Moon Walker" may be one of those surprises.

Watch the visual effect-heavy music video for "Moon Walker" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, big bro pulled up, gave me blue cheese

Like a angel, baby, I just grew wings

She fascinated, I'm in soup B'

Diamonds 'round my neck, that bitch like, "Ooh-wee"