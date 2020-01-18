Trippie Redd and XXXTentacion had a tumultuous relationship while the latter was still alive. They went from being friends to being embroiled in a public beef that threatened to take ugly turns. They managed to patch things up shortly before XXX was killed and, now, Trippie only remembers his departed friend fondly. He often takes to social media to grieve the loss of the South Florida recording artist, but tries to cast his legacy in a positive light.

On Friday (Jan. 17), Trippie shared a screenshot of DMs that he received from XXXTentacion just five days before his demise. The messages were sent on June 13th of 2018, while X was fatally shot on the 18th. They read: "Hope you see what I was trying to warn you about when you're out. Get all those demons from around you and get some good energy around you. The company you keep define you to a certain point."

Trippie explained the profound impact these words have had on him in the caption of his post. "Best advise I could have ever gotten cause wen I did wat u said it just changed my whole perspective u really truly are the goat still ♾ love u," he wrote.

Trippie Redd and XXXTentacion have a song together, entitled "Bad Vibes Forever", which was both the title track of X's latest posthumous album and appeared on Trippie's A Love Letter To You 4.