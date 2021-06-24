Trippie Redd revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, Trip at Knight, on Twitter, Thursday. He also says that he will announce the tracklist after the project hits 100,000 downloads from fans.

"Trip at Knight Album coming soon. 100k presaves for the track list GO NOW !!!" he tweeted.



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Redd will be embarking on a 25-stop tour on August 25th that will stop at cities including Minneapolis, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Rogers, Indianapolis, Cuyahoga Falls, Detroit, Mansfield, Baltimore, Bridgeport, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Houston, Irving, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Concord, and Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Redd dropped a single for the project, featuring Playboi Carti, "Miss The Rage."

Redd recently spoke about how Lil Uzi Vert and Carti were major inspirations for him when he was younger.

"Listening to Uzi’s sh*t back in 2015 [to] '16, that sh*t was different. And Carti, at that time. They was on some other sh*t for the young n*ggas," Trippie told XXL. "They did some crazy sh*t for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of sh*t that we do. You know, the n*ggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era."

Check out the artwork for Trip at Knight below and pre-save the album for yourself here.