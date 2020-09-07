Over the past few years, Tekashi 6ix9ine's emphasis on numbers and statistics has been his sole argument as to why he's the hottest rapper in the game. He's made this case over and over again, including when he went on IG Live for the first time since his release from prison. He found a way to maintain that momentum for a bit with songs like "TROLLZ" ft. Nicki Minaj and "GOOBA" debuting at #1 and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

His new album Tattle Tales dropped on Friday. The same day Big Sean's Detroit 2 dropped. Initial projections revealed that 6ix9ine could claim the top spot with 150K units. However, the latest update revealed that the album's projections significantly decreased by 100K, moving an estimated 40K to 50K.

With so many enemies he's made over the years, it didn't take long for the reactions to come in. Lil Durk vowed to outsell 6ix9ine with his eyes closed while Blueface determined 6ix9ine "fell off." Meanwhile, former collaborator-turned-arch nemesis Trippie Redd hit the 'Gram with what appeared to be a reaction to the news. Simply laughing hysterically at the news, he captioned the video, "Bitch" before revealing his bacon-and-eggs in the following slide. After it was posted to Akademiks' page, Trippie commented "I'm laughing because my friend told a joke," along with a laughing emoji. Check the post below.