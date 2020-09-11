mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Samples A Hip Hop Classic On "I Got You" Ft. Busta Rhymes

Erika Marie
September 11, 2020 01:32
I Got You
Trippie Redd Feat. Busta Rhymes

This leaked track has finally found an official release along with a music video.


Fans have been expecting Trippie Redd to drop "I Got You" for some time, especially after the track leaked online with his entire Pegasus album. The Busta Rhymes-assisted song was thought to arrive months ago, especially after Trippie Redd teased its release, but time rolled on and no further updates were given. On Friday (September 11), Trippie fulfilled his word and delivered "I Got You" along with a high school-themed music video that features the rapper seeking the attention of his love interest.

"I Got You" samples a familiar hip hop classic in the chorus as it borrows from Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's 2003 hit, "I Know What You Want." Fans couldn't help but notice that the leading lady looks a lot like Trippie's ex-girlfriend, Coi Leray, but you can judge that for yourself. Check out "I Got You" by Trippie Redd featuring Busta Rhymes and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby make a movie wit' me, Blu-Ray
Couldn't save me from myself, but it's too late
Sorry for inconveniences and mood swings

