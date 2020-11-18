Jay-Z is one of the most historically reclusive celebrities. He's guaranteed to pop up at a few events throughout the year, like the Roc Nation Brunch, the Met Gala, or one of his wife Beyoncé's parties, but, for the most part, he seemingly likes to stay home and stay off of social media. The 50-year-old is not active on social media so, when fans are looking for recent photos of the legendary lyricist, they've sometimes got to resort to paparazzi-taken images.

This week, Jay-Z took a break in Hawaii, joining a small group of friends for a morning workout on the beach. The star was rocking Rhude and Puma, as well as a colorful bucket hat. For some reason-- likely because of how reclusive Hov is-- the pictures are going viral, being shared across social media with some people fat-shaming the rapper, pointing out his belly and comparing his body to that of a middle-aged mother. Trippie Redd even joined the circus, commenting on DJ Akademiks' re-post of the photos.

While Ak's comments section is filled with teenagers and 20-somethings making fun of the rapper's physique, Trippie Redd's remark was the most popular. It was also possibly the most daring, as he actually has something to lose.

"444 pounds," wrote the Ohio-based recording artist. Trips is recalling Jay-Z's album 4:44, in case that wasn't obvious for you.

Maybe this is why Jay-Z prefers to stay inside...

Do you think Trippie just lost out on his opportunity to work with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the future?