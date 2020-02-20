Trippie Redd's A Love Letter To You 4 was heralded as a return to form for the young rapper, and it's no wonder he decided to revisit the old stomping grounds for another go. Though it's starting to feel like songs are being deliberately held as to pad the runtime of the inevitable "deluxe version," fans are unlikely to complain about more new music. As such, we're looking at Trippie's new and improved version of ALLTY4, which hits streaming services at midnight with eight new songs on deck.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Boasting features from Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Russ, Lil Tecca, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Sahbabbi, it's actually kind of surprising to see such a stacked array of guests on a deluxe edition. We've already seen Trippie and Russ connect on "The Way," as well as the Thugger collaboration "Yell Oh." In only a few hours, Trippie will be vying for attention alongside Royce Da 5'9", YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and anyone else set to drop some new music on us tonight.

Will these eight new tracks be enough to springboard A Love Letter To You 4 Deluxe to the top of your queue?