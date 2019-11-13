Trippie Redd revealed the artwork for his upcoming album A Love Letter To You 4 and it does not disappoint. The striking image is a close-up of the rapper's face with a burst of colors, gems on his face, and awe-inspiring effects. In the Instagram post the 20-year-old rapper captions the artwork saying, "A Love Letter To You 4 - Out 11/22 Sincerely, Trippie."



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

We already have an idea of the sound of the album with two tracks having been released, one as recent as today. The singles "Love Me More" and "Death" featuring DaBaby showcase the rapper's versatility with very different vibes. "Love Me More", released a week or so back, is a more emotional track that can have you in your feels. Meanwhile, "Death" lives up to it's title and is darker in both lyrics and sound. Since the album cover is both beautiful and lit, maybe that's what we can expect from the rest of the album?

Trippie also announced his Love Me More Tour that is coming to both the United States and Europe in 2020. So Trippie fans have a lot to look forward to. Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday November 13th and general sale is open two days later on Friday, November 15th.