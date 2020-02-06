Trippie Redd Returns With Young-Thug Assisted "YELL OH"

Trippie Redd and Young Thug previously teamed up to deliver "Forever Ever" from the former's Life's A Trip album and, since then, they've both grown tremendously as artists. Young Thug finally released his debut album So Much Fun and Trippie Redd expanded his catalogue to include some impactful bodies of work, including A Love Letter To You 4. With the deluxe version of the project being promised by the Ohio native, it looks like it will be arriving imminently with a brand new record, once again featuring Young Thug, popping up on international streaming services for early consumption.

Unleashing his latest collaboration with the Atlanta-based Slime General, Trippie Redd and Young Thug have teamed up another time for "YELL OH." His original brand of emo-rap has heralded him as a favorite within the new school of rappers. Each new release keeps fans guessing what version of Trippie Redd they'll receive. Will it be the yelling Trippie? Or is he going to come through with bars? Alternatively, we all know how much Redd loves to sing. His versatility is what makes him so special and, on "YELL OH," he shows yet another side of himself.

The track is currently only out in select international markets. Listen to it below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got good brain like the bitch really went to Yale

I don't do a thing, I just make the bitch scream and yell

Got your boo thing, make a bitch n***a repel

Got the blueprint, pay attention to the details