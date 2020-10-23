Trippie Redd Releases Odd Soundscape EP "Spooky Sounds"

This Trippie Redd EP is... well, it's something, isn't it?

While some were expecting the Ohio native to release some new music tonight, it turns out that the 21-year-old artist had something else up his sleeve.

Seemingly releasing the theme music for your next haunted house gathering, Trippie just dropped a six-track EP, spanning just over six-minutes, which basically just comprises the artist making... well, he's making Spooky Sounds as the title suggests.

Many of the tracks are just looped growls, laughter, or other strange sounds that you would expect to be piped into a horror movie. On the second track, Trippie just whispers "Pegasus is coming" over and over, reminding fans that he's releasing his brand new studio album in a week's time.

This is definitely an unexpected move from Trippie, as this is probably something a college student specializing in soundscapes would put together at Halloween, but it's a precursor to his upcoming album, which will actually have music on it.

Listen to Spooky Sounds below and vibe out.

Tracklist:

1. Woooo

2. Pegasus Coming

3. Laugh

4. Growl

5. Door + Laugh

6. Breathes