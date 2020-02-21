Trippie Redd Releases "A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe)" With Features From Young Thug, Gunna, Chance The Rapper, & More

Three months after serving up A Love Letter To You 4, Trippie Redd shared the deluxe version of his No. 1 album. The rapper recently revealed the additional eight tracks that include features from Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Russ, Lil Tecca, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. The songs were added to the beginning of the album so listeners can ease into the new music right away.

Earlier this month, Trippie shared his Thugger-assisted single "YELL OH" and earlier this week he gave us "The Way" featuring Russ. The additional tracks heighten the record's already chart-topping appeal, so give A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe) a listen and let us know what you think of the extra eight tracks.

Tracklist

1. I Love You ft. Chance The Rapper

2. The Way ft. Russ

3. YELL OH ft. Young Thug

4. How I Was Raised ft. Lil Tecca

5. OTF KNIGHTMARE ft. Lil Durk & G Herbo

6. Even Steven

7. Amazinggg

8. Koi

9. Leray

10. Who Needs Love

11. Love Sick

12. Love Me More

13. Real Feel

14. This Ain't That ft. Lil Mosey

15. 6 Kiss ft. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly

16. Til The End of Time

17. U Deserve It ft. Chris King & QUANTA

18. Hate Me ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

19. All For Me ft. Smokepurrp

20. Sickening ft. Tory Lanez

21. The Grinch

22. Death ft. DaBaby

23. RMP

24. M's ft. Lil Yachty & Pi'erre Bourne

25. Bust Down Deux ft. Youv Dee

26. The Jungle Book ft. Lil Wop

27. Chosen

28. Abandoned ft. Mariah the Scientist

29. Can You Rap Like Me, Pt. 2 ft. Chris King