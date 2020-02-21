Trippie Redd Releases "A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe)" With Features From Young Thug, Gunna, Chance The Rapper, & More

Three months after serving up A Love Letter To You 4, Trippie Redd shared the deluxe version of his No. 1 album. The rapper recently revealed the additional eight tracks that include features from Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Russ, Lil Tecca, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. The songs were added to the beginning of the album so listeners can ease into the new music right away.
Earlier this month, Trippie shared his Thugger-assisted single "YELL OH" and earlier this week he gave us "The Way" featuring Russ. The additional tracks heighten the record's already chart-topping appeal, so give A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe) a listen and let us know what you think of the extra eight tracks.
Tracklist
1. I Love You ft. Chance The Rapper
2. The Way ft. Russ
3. YELL OH ft. Young Thug
4. How I Was Raised ft. Lil Tecca
5. OTF KNIGHTMARE ft. Lil Durk & G Herbo
6. Even Steven
7. Amazinggg
8. Koi
9. Leray
10. Who Needs Love
11. Love Sick
12. Love Me More
13. Real Feel
14. This Ain't That ft. Lil Mosey
15. 6 Kiss ft. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly
16. Til The End of Time
17. U Deserve It ft. Chris King & QUANTA
18. Hate Me ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
19. All For Me ft. Smokepurrp
20. Sickening ft. Tory Lanez
21. The Grinch
22. Death ft. DaBaby
23. RMP
24. M's ft. Lil Yachty & Pi'erre Bourne
25. Bust Down Deux ft. Youv Dee
26. The Jungle Book ft. Lil Wop
27. Chosen
28. Abandoned ft. Mariah the Scientist
29. Can You Rap Like Me, Pt. 2 ft. Chris King