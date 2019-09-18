It's about to be a pretty crazy few days in the world of hip-hop. For nearly a full year, we've been waiting to see how this situation would turn out and, now, we're watching it all unfold before our very eyes. Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently on trial and, as we write this, he is speaking to the judge about his involvement in the Nine Trey Blood gang. One of the most shocking revelations the rapper made while he was testifying yesterday had to do with his enemy Trippie Redd though.

6ix9ine literally had no reason to bring up the Ohio artist's name during his time at the stand. He wasn't prompted to speak about Trippie Redd and he wasn't even asked about other gang members outside of the courthouse. However, for some reason, he decided to expose the red-haired vocalist by claiming he's also part of a gang. Trips isn't exactly making reference to this in his latest social post but he is looking back on simpler times, throwing back to when he had different hair, zero face tattoos, and a happy smile in his most recent reflection.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Lmao I was so determined to get to where I am now love you all and my life," wrote the "Love Scars" rapper on Instagram. Of course, the comments section is filled with remarks about 6ix9ine's statement in court. "6ix9ine snitched so hard u had to change color," said one of the top commenters. "Blicky got the stiffy uh , boutta snitch on trippie yuh," said another fan.

Do you think Trippie Redd will officially respond to this madness?