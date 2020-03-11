It looks like Trippie Redd was really missing his old friend, Juice WRLD, this week, as he posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram that had fans getting emotional in the comments. On Tuesday, Trippie shared the shot of him and his late buddy standing side-by-side. While the photo doesn't show either of their faces, it's immediately obvious who is featured in the shot just from the back of each of their heads. Trippie opted not to include a caption, letting the picture simply speak for itself.

Fans flooded the comments to pay their respects, many writing "RIP" and expressing how much they also miss Juice. It was no secret that Trippie, along with the hip-hop community as a whole, was deeply affected by Juice's tragic passing. After the 21-year-old died from a drug-induced seizure back in December, Trippie declared that he was going to give up drugs for good. "We ain't doin' it no more," he said on Instagram Live. "Period. If it ain't weed, we ain't doin' it no more." He went on to say that he would still rap about drugs, but that that was it. "I ain't sippin' no lean, I ain't poppin' no pills but Imma still talk about it in music," he said. "Maybe."

The same day that Juice passed, Trippie also posted an old screenshot of the two of them Facetiming each other. "I kinda hate life tbh I’m so sick and tired of this shit honestly....." he wrote in the caption. While Juice WRLD may be gone forever, he lives on in his music. YNW Melly just announced that the remix of his song, "Suicidal," will be dropping Friday, and will feature a posthumous verse from Juice.