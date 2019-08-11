Trippie Redd Pours His Heart Out On "Throw It Away"

Trippie Redd dropped off the melodic and experimental album ! (Exclamation Point) this past week. The project maneuvers through a multitude of emotions, and shows maturity in Redd. Many artists stick to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" model, so it was nice to see Redd experiment with his style a bit on ! (Exclamation Point). On the single "Throw It Away," Trippie croons about a love lost.

Using repetitive hooks and allowing his vocals to reverberate on the track, Trippie has crafted an infectious love song. The single leans toward the pop genre more than hip-hop, and we wouldn't be surprised if "Throw It Away" sneaks into the Hot 100 at some point this year. Although Trippie may have gone pop for this track, the beat, which was constructed by OZ, G. Ry & BRYVN, relies heavily on hip-hop percussions to create the perfect backdrop for Redd's croons.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty off them drugs, tryna feel the buzz

I just wanna feel your love, so hold me real tight

I said I'll be there, baby girl, from the day to the night

When you walked this way, you took my soul like a thief in the night