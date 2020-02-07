One of Hip-Hop's biggest problems today is the strained relationship between old school and new school rappers, but current hitmaker Trippie Redd decided to make an IG post recently that reminded us of one of the greatest to ever do it with a comedic spin.

We would hope that everyone can tell the Instagram pic Trippie posted yesterday (seen above) is in fact photoshopped, with the original pic being the infamous one taken the night Pac was shot & killed while riding alongside Suge Knight. Redd decided to put his face on the latter's body, and it honestly could've been a fooling edit job if we all didn't know any better. His followers had fun with it as well, with one person jokingly writing, "Why did you just post a pic of two goats together? Im confused," and another stating, "ok if people say Tupac is alive cuz trippie redd posted a picture on ig then they trippin lmao." Most of the comments were filled with laughing emojis, proving that during times like these we could all use a little lighthearted social media fun. Thanks, Tripp!

Peep another example of Trippie Redd's creative side by watching his holiday-inspired animated music video for "The Grinch" below: