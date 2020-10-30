Trippie Redd Links With Lil Wayne & HoodyBaby For "Hell Rain"

Trippie Redd may have caught a bit of ridicule for his Pegasus album cover, but the rapper stood boldly by and kept the ball rolling. Now, his twenty-six song album has arrived in full, boasting the impressive guest roster of Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Quavo, Rich The Kid, and the legendary Lil Wayne, who slides through to bless "Hell Rain" alongside HoodyBaby. In contrast to the mood suggested by the cover, the track is notably dark -- though perhaps the title was a dead giveaway.

Fans of Redd's unique vocals will find much to appreciate here, as he belts out his raw emotions over an emo-tinged instrumental. "I'm still looking at hell rain through my window," he sings. "Look like fireflies outside my damn window." And while Weezy has been on a notable tear of obliterating guest verses, the Young Money legend opts for a more restrained take here, matching Trippie's energy with some autotune soaked vocals of his own. It's not exactly flashy, but Weezy's presence remains appreciated all the same.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- is this the vibe you appreciate from Trippie Redd?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Second star to the right, Escobar, Dolomite

Repertoire, frozen ice, pepper, salt, fork, and knife

Spoonin' with a nigga wife, ruin any bitch's life

Doin' shit to give me life, throwing dick like a strike