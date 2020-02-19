Trippie Redd Links Up With Russ For "The Way" From "A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe)"

Another deluxe edition of a hit record is on the way. Back in November 2019, Trippie Redd shared his No. 1 album A Love Letter to You 4, and on Friday, the Ohio rapper plans on delivering the deluxe edition. Weeks ago Trippie gave us "Yell OH," an addition featuring Young Thug, and on Tuesday (February 18), the rapper dropped off his Russ-assisted single "The Way."

The two artists blend on this mellow jam that is sonically a good fit for Russ. The collaboration comes shortly after Russ released his Shake The Snow Globe project that was well-received by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe) is set to hit streaming services on Friday (February 21), so listen to "The Way" and let us know if you're vibing to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

As we came here, here

I think how we got down there

But it's hard (Hard), to accept, that you different (That you different)

And all the other women (And all the other women)

Come on, come on, come on (Whoa-oh, oh-oh)

We got baggage, we should spend some time unpackin' it

'Cause we still feel far away, couldn't imagine it

This ain't gonna work, this race to who says "F*ck you" first