Trippie Redd, Lil Durk & G Herbo Drop Major Threats On "OTF KNIGHTMARE"

After going straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his mixtape A Love Letter to You 4 back in November, Trippie Redd decided to give fans a thank you treat with the arrival of a deluxe version for the project. Of the new tracks, which feature the likes of Russ, Chance The Rapper and Young Thug amongst others, one of the standouts is a drill-themed collab titled "OTF KNIGHTMARE" featuring Lil Durk and G Herbo.



Photo by HNHH

Trippie starts things out with his signature scream-rap flow on this Pi'erre Bourne-produced banger, dropping his own set of threats that range from murder, being in the field and of course representing for "gang gang." Durk follows soon after with bars about aspiring to be like Big Meech of Black Mafia Family fame and a love for his loyal killers, finished off with a verse from G Herbo that sees him going off with his own gang-related rhetoric. In short, if you ain't gang you can't hang. Simple as that.

Listen to "OTF KNIGHTMARE" by Trippie Redd featuring Lil Durk & G Herbo below, and go stream the full deluxe edition of A Love Letter to You 4 right now:

Quotable Lyrics:

Got 30 for a show, I ain't show up

I'm trying to be like Meech when I grow up

I gotta switch on my Glock when I blow it

And I love my killers, they know it

You a bitch n***a, jump off the porch

Headshot when you walk out of court

From the 'Raq where they murder for sports

Last opp got murdered, of course