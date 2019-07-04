Trippie Redd Joins Iann Dior In The Sensitive "Gone Girl"

Back in February, rising 19 year-old rapper, ​iann dior, seemingly emerged out of thin air with his Nick Mira-produced “cutthroat.” He quickly went on to follow up the single with more SoundCloud tracks, which saw production from members of the producer collective and record label, Internet Money collective - known for collaborating with artists like Drake, XXXTentacion, and Juice WRLD. It only took a couple of months for him to get signed to 10K Projects—the label that launched the careers of 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd. The Texas native allegedly started making music after going through a rough breakup, telling Genius over a phone interview “my friends, they really wanted me to make a song, and pushed me to do it. I tried it and my first song got like, 10,000 plays. And after that, I just kept going.”

Now, the young artist has joined forces with Trippie Redd for his latest single, "Gone Girl." The track sees production from multi-platinum producer, Nick Mira, once more, assisted by Pharaoh Vice - both producers hailing as members of Internet Money. The track features an up-tempo beat but the words hint at heartbreak, as the two harmoniously join forces for an emo-twinged modern day rap.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me what it is, made my heart break

Saying that it's me, but you know it ain't

Took a few pills, I can't feel a thing

Got me in my feels, sippin' on drank

Tryna keep it real, girl, you really ain't

You know what's the deal, you can't get a thing