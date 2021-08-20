Trippie Redd Is A "Rich MF" On Album Highlight With Polo G & Lil Durk

Following the release of Trippie Redd's new album Trip At Knight, fans have been raving about a few of the songs on the tracklist. At the same time, everyone is wondering where the promised collaboration with Drake, titled "Betrayal," has gone after previously being revealed as the third song on the album, but not yet being released on streaming platforms. As we patiently wait for the new Drake x Trippie Redd, people have taken a liking to two songs, in particular, gravitating towards "Matt Hardy 999" with Juice WRLD and "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk.

We're placing a highlight on the latter song, which sees Trippie use an interpolated version of Valee's "Womp Womp" flow in the chorus. The infectious new track starts with a standout hook from Trippie before flowing into his verse. Polo G takes over in the second verse and Lil Durk closes the song out with the third verse before Trippie comes through for another chorus. The song was produced by Hitmaka.

Presently trending on Twitter, find out what the hype behind Trippie Redd's new song "Rich MF" is by listening below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See, I'm a handsome motherfucker but I'll clap a motherfucker

Think my choppa nervous way this bitch gon' start to stutter

Catch 'em out in traffic, it's rush hour, no Chris Tucker

Five life with this shit, you know I'm ridin' for my brothers