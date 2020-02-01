Fashion plays just a part of hip-hop these days as music itself. Fashion and hip-hop have gone hand-in-hand since the beginning of the genre and these days, when there are so many artists out, it's necessary that one sticks out. Trippie Redd is one of hip-hop's most unique looking figures right now. His colorful dreads and face tatts have made him a poster child for Soundcloud rappers worldwide.

Over the past few years, Trippie's maintained his dreadlocks but has continuously experimented with the colors. We've seen him rock red, blonde, and more recently, green in his hair. However, it seems like even with the ever-changing shades in his hair, he might be looking to switch up his look. Taking to the 'Gram, the rapper imagined what life would be like if he channelled his inner-Adam22 and rocked the bald look. "Dr. Evil Redd," he captioned the photo while the comment section was crazy. Adam22 chimed in demanding royalties while Rico Nasty compared Trippie's head to a dinosaur egg.

Although a few people thought that he actually shaved his head off, it would appear that Trippie simply used the power of Photoshop. He took to Instagram throughout the night revealing that his hair is still on his head. Maybe we'll see him buzz it off in the future but clearly, right now isn't the time.