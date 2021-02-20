Trippie Redd Goes Full Rockstar Mode On "Female Shark"

Trippie Redd came through on Friday with a deluxe version of his latest album Pegasus although this time around, he offered something unique with Pegasus: Neon Shark Vs Pegasus. This new deluxe album is hosted by legendary Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker which means there are plenty of rock sounds to be found here. One of the tracks that exude the rock vibe is "Female Shark" which appears at the front end of the project.

In this song, we hear some crisp drums from the likes of Barker, all while Trippie delivers an autotuned performance that is placed directly on top of indie-rock guitars. Trippie looks to take a more seductive approach with the song, and overall, it's a solid effort that displays the artist's versatility.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me all your secrets (Secrets)

And all of your regrets (Regrets)

I know you been dealing with leeches (Leeches), yeah

You so stressed out and tired

Baby, give me all of your love

You so stressed out (Stressed)

Let me give you satisfaction (Yeah)

