The sudden death of Juice WRLD is causing many young artists to reevaluate their drug habits. The 21-year-old died after suffering from convulsions upon his plane landing in his hometown of Chicago, a seizure that would later take his life following a cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old rapper Lil Mosey shared on Monday that he'd given up drugs after learning of Juice WRLD's death, and now Trippie Redd is sharing that he, too, is ridding himself of drug usage now that yet another friend of his has passed away.

"We ain't doin' it no more," he said on his Instagram Live. "Period. If it ain't weed, we ain't doin' it no more." After a brief pause, he clarifies his declaration. "And when I say 'we,' I mean us as a group. Us as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs."

"It's not cool," he said elsewhere in his video. "We look up to all these bigger artists, all these grown-ass men and all they do is talk about poppin' pills and sippin' codeine and all that sh*t... It's music. N*ggas know what they get theyself into but at the same time, it's like, we gotta be the strongest people to be like, 'Okay, n*ggas is just using this for rhymes at this point. Let it just be that, you feel me? I'll be the first to say: I ain't sippin' no lean, I ain't poppin' no pills but Imma still talk about it in music. Maybe." Watch a clip of Trippie Redd's Instagram Live below.