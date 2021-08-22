mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Flexes His Diverse Production Choices With "Molly Heart"

Alexander Cole
August 22, 2021 10:28
Image via Trippie Redd

Molly Heart
Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd's new album is full of hyperpop bangers.


Trippie Redd has been one of the most interesting voices in hip-hop over the last few years, and with each new project, he shows off some interesting production choices. With his brand new album Trip At Knight, Trippie has decided to try his hand at hyperpop, and for the most part, this change in direction is working in his favor. There are a ton of catchy hyperpop bangers on this album, including the intro track "Molly Heart" which immediately takes listeners by surprise.

With this song, we are met with some exciting synth sounds that create a glitchy video game-inspired melody. From there, Trippie's voice is on point as he delivers soaring vocals and a catchy hook that is made for festival season. This track sets up the album quite nicely, and if you're a fan of this kind of production, you simply cannot go wrong.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's lil' Becky (Yeah) off that molly water (Molly)
Shit get hectic off that molly water
Not no Fetty, don't know how I'm earthbound, but I'm ready
So much water on me just like a levee

 

Trippie Redd Trip At Knight Molly Heart new music new song
