Trippie Redd Flexes His Diverse Production Choices With "Molly Heart"

Trippie Redd has been one of the most interesting voices in hip-hop over the last few years, and with each new project, he shows off some interesting production choices. With his brand new album Trip At Knight, Trippie has decided to try his hand at hyperpop, and for the most part, this change in direction is working in his favor. There are a ton of catchy hyperpop bangers on this album, including the intro track "Molly Heart" which immediately takes listeners by surprise.

With this song, we are met with some exciting synth sounds that create a glitchy video game-inspired melody. From there, Trippie's voice is on point as he delivers soaring vocals and a catchy hook that is made for festival season. This track sets up the album quite nicely, and if you're a fan of this kind of production, you simply cannot go wrong.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's lil' Becky (Yeah) off that molly water (Molly)

Shit get hectic off that molly water

Not no Fetty, don't know how I'm earthbound, but I'm ready

So much water on me just like a levee