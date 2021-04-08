The sale of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" collaboration with MSCHF may have been temporarily blocked by Nike, which has gone to great lengths to disassociate itself from the Satanic-inspired sneakers. The shoes have been the talk of the town for a few weeks. They were released as a promotional tool to push Lil Nas X's new single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The song's video features a scene where the rapper twerks on the devil's lap, which angered the masses on Twitter. The sneakers arguably caused even more rage though.

It's pretty difficult for the average consumer to get their hands on a pair of the highly sought-after "Satan Shoes", which retailed for over $1,000. However, a few celebrities have been showing off their pairs, including Miley Cyrus and Trippie Redd. Miley flexed with the kicks, which feature a single drop of human blood in the air bubble and lots of Satanic imagery, sharing pictures on Instagram and making way for Trippie Redd to slide through in them.

"On my wavy sh*t, you know what I'm sayin'?" exclaimed Trippie Redd on Instagram, wearing a black hoodie with devil horns on the hood and pairing them with the much-discussed "Satan Shoes". "Shout out gang, though," he added, focusing on his kicks. "Shout out Nas, my n***a. #1 gang."

Trippie Redd has previously sported inverted crosses and the number "666", sparking rumors that he might also be a Satanist. With that said, it's not all too surprising that the rapper has a pair of these shoes in his closet. We wouldn't be surprised to see Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert, two other rappers that have brought on similar controversies, pop up wearing these eventually.

Do you think Trippie wears them well?