Trippie Redd Explains Smoking Pet Peeves & Stealing His Grandma's Weed On "How To Roll"

Trippie Redd is game for anything on the new episode of "How To Roll."

Trippie Redd is one of the most exciting young artists out today. The versatile 20-year-old from Ohio has been experiencing major growth in his career throughout the last three years. Growing up around a bunch of college kids in a small town, Trippie is used to the boredom one can encounter on any given day. He's been known to roll up some good to get him through those periods but he's not only down with blunts. The red-haired rapper will go for pretty much anything: dabs, bongs, pipes... anything. He recently stopped by the office to chat about his tendencies with weed, divulging how much he smokes on the daily, when he started, and his biggest pet peeves.

Showing up with his two bros by his side, Trippie started rolling up a wood, making sure he had his favorite "Tiger Pussy" strain. When it comes to his go-to picks, the artist noted that he's not that into sativas unless they're hybrids and if he has the choice, he'll go for Nerds, Animal Cookies, and anything else as long as it's "immaculate."

If you're smoking with Trippie, make sure you don't roll fingers and please, by any means, do not leave the blunt wet. When asked about his biggest smoking pet peeve, that was the first thing that came to his mind. He was initially introduced to marijuana when his grandma asked him to bring her "medicine" to him. When he stole some of her pre-rolled papers and smoked them, he knew he had found something good.

Watch the full episode above and stay tuned for our full interview with Trippie Redd.