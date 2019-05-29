Trippie Redd Drops Off New Banger "Under Enemy Arms"

With his new album currently nearing completion stages, Trippie Redd has returned from the shadows to offer up his new single "Under Enemy Arms." Premiering the track as Zane Lowe's world record, the track finds Trippie blending his signature melodic warble with a hard-hitting, refreshingly anthemic instrumental. Synth brass mirror a soldier's march as Trippie wails threats and regrets, a promising look at his new musical direction. Or at least, one of the paths he might be taking; Trippie's vibe is often spontaneous, a reflection of his own mood whenever inspiration happens to strike.

The song seems tailor-made for the live stage, a fact not lost on Trippie himself. As he tells it, the live premiere prompted a strange and surreal, urine-soaked experience. "I think we was in Memphis at a festival and somebody pissed and thought it was crazy," he tells Zane. "A lady pulled down her pants and started pissing in the middle of the crowd and they recorded it and I posted it." With that in mind, listen to "Under Enemy Arms" at your own peril, lest your body lash out in an act of rebellion.

Quotable Lyrics

I wish the enemy harm

Huh, bitch I'm a star

Foreign lil whip and I'm whippin' this car

I might just park in the yard

Catch the hoes like and I just rip em apart

Fuck it, I got her heart

Show no emotions I live in the dark