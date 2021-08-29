Trippie Redd dropped his new project Trip At Knight last week and while the album contains some interesting sounds, most people are talking about Drake's verse on "Betrayal." Based on the lyrics "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone," it would appear as though Drake was taking shots at Kanye West and Pusha T. In fact, the verse prompted a bizarre reaction from Kanye, who leaked Drake's address after sending a menacing text.

Since that time, Kanye has released his new project DONDA while Drake gears up to release his album next week. Fans are waiting patiently for Certified Lover Boy and they are seeing Drake's "Betrayal" verse as a sign of things to come.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for Trippie, he has been thrust into the middle of a feud he has nothing to do with. This past week, the artist was on Big Boy's radio show where he was asked about Drake's verse and whether he knew it was a diss. Trippie maneuvers through the question beautifully as he says he thought Drake was talking about guns when he said "44" and "45."

Big Boy liked the answer and even teased Trippie for dodging the question with such precision. Needless to say, Trippie isn't trying to get involved in something that has never and will never truly concern him.

With CLB dropping next week, this feud could very well be extended, and only time will tell whether or not Drake is looking to get petty or not.