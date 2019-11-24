Trippie Redd Calls On Tory Lanez For New Song "Sickening"

Trippie Redd decided to come through on Friday and share his long awaited A Love Letter To You 4 project featuring a star studded cast of guest appearances including DaBaby, Juice WRLD, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Yachty, and Pi’erre Bourne to name a few. Well looking to highlight one of the early standouts for y'all, here goes the collab with Tory Lanez called “Sickening.”

Over production from ChopsquadDJ, Trippie raps about not feeling too well, while Tory lays down his respective auto-tuned verse. Take a listen and let us know what you think. Stream the rest of ALLTY 4 right here on HNHH if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the shit, and no, it ain't no biggie, ayy

Best believe it, bitch, this ain't no Ripley

My shooters shootin', askin', "Is he dead?"

We left that boy the color Trippie dreads

All my dawgs rich as hell, yeah

Flip them bitches in the mail, yeah

Flip them bitches off the scale, yeah

Made a million, screaming, "Hell yeah"

Bad lil' bitch and she Brazilian

- Tory Lanez