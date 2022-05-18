This might not come as a surprise, but Trippie Redd appears to be doing well for himself. The young rapper has been busy recently. He dropped a new single, "Uh Uh (Hit Em With The)," along with a video. He also roasted "C-list" rappers with low record sales, and shared somber remembrances of the late Lil Keed.

Now, Trippie has dropped a boatload of cash on a new house. The rapper reportedly spent a whopping $7.5 million on a mansion in Florida. The 4.6 acre property is located in Southwest Ranches and has eleven and a half bathrooms, nine bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, two offices, a wine cellar, and an indoor basketball court including an exercise facility. The 18,923-square-foot abode also boasts an eight-car garage, along with parking space for up to twenty cars.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The area is already home to multiple celebrities. NFL player Brandon Marshal used to reside in the neighborhood, along with MLB star Asdrúbal Cabrera.

The property is ideal for a person of Trippie's fame, described as "one of the biggest homes in Southwest Ranches. If you want the seclusion and privacy, Southwest Ranches is the way to go."

There's no question where Redd got the chunk of change necessary to secure the massive homestead. The rapper recently signed with 10K Projects for $30 million. The deal will cover the next three years and contain three new albums. He also upped his show rate to $250,000-400,000.

Additionally, Trippie's been hinting at the release of a new album, A Love Letter To You 5.

Take a look at Trippie's new home sweet home below.

