Trippie Redd Brings Swamp Thing Energy To "Buzz"

Trippie Redd has faced adversity throughout his career, namely by way of seemingly infinite leaks, but that hasn't broken the young artist's spirit. In fact, he remains as defiant as ever, recently sliding through with a new single called "Buzz." Arriving equipped with some Swamp Thing-inspired visuals, Trippie bursts onto the scene donning the finest moss and lets fly some furious raps. "Two hunnid fifty my whip, and it got no chip, Man, it move like a Hot Wheel," he spits. "Catch one of you bitch n**gas on the Internet woofin' / I'ma hit you with the windmill."

Though his versatility means that Trippie will sometimes spend time in a more melodic bag, it's always refreshing to hear him slide through and rap with a vengeance. Say what you feel about the eclectic artist, but he's certainly talented enough to shine regardless of his stylistic approach. At this point, it's likely down to personal preference as to whether you're still buying what Redd is selling. Not that he appears very concerned about anyone's opinion -- nor should he be.

Check out his aggressive new banger now, and sound off if you're looking forward to a new album from Trippie Redd.

