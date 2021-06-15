Trippie Redd announces a hefty string of North American concert dates, with the upcoming "Tripp At Knight" tour.
Trippie Redd is getting ready to embark on the Tripp At Knight tour, a 25-date North American endeavor. Set to kick off on August 25th, Tripp's upcoming tour will find him hitting cities across the United States before coming to a close with a Los Angeles show on October 6th. Throughout the duration, Trippie will be joined by both Iann Dior and SoFayGo, though the latter will not be present at shows in Detroit and Mansfield.
Should you be interested, Trippie will be performing in Minneapolis, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Rogers, Indianapolis, Cuyahoga Falls, Detroit, Mansfield, Baltimore, Bridgeport, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Houston, Irving, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Concord, and Los Angeles.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images
It's not entirely surprising to see Trippie Redd mobilizing to take his show on the road, as the young rapper enjoyed one of the biggest releases of his career thus far in Neon Shark, a genre-bending Deluxe edition of his Pegasus album. It will certainly be interesting to see how Trippie Redd's live experience has evolved since his last outing, especially after working closely with the legendary Travis Barker.
Check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Should you be interested in copping tickets, you can do so this Friday, 10 AM at Trippie's official website here.
08-25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
08-27 Cincinnati, OH - ICON Amphitheatre Park
08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
08-29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08-31 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
09-01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
09-03 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
09-05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *
09-06 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
09-08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09-10 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
09-12 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann
09-14 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-15 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
09-17 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
09-18 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
09-19 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre
09-22 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
09-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09-28 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
10-01 Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
10-03 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre
10-05 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue at Hollywood Park