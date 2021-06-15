Trippie Redd is getting ready to embark on the Tripp At Knight tour, a 25-date North American endeavor. Set to kick off on August 25th, Tripp's upcoming tour will find him hitting cities across the United States before coming to a close with a Los Angeles show on October 6th. Throughout the duration, Trippie will be joined by both Iann Dior and SoFayGo, though the latter will not be present at shows in Detroit and Mansfield.

Should you be interested, Trippie will be performing in Minneapolis, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Rogers, Indianapolis, Cuyahoga Falls, Detroit, Mansfield, Baltimore, Bridgeport, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Houston, Irving, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Concord, and Los Angeles.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It's not entirely surprising to see Trippie Redd mobilizing to take his show on the road, as the young rapper enjoyed one of the biggest releases of his career thus far in Neon Shark, a genre-bending Deluxe edition of his Pegasus album. It will certainly be interesting to see how Trippie Redd's live experience has evolved since his last outing, especially after working closely with the legendary Travis Barker.

Check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Should you be interested in copping tickets, you can do so this Friday, 10 AM at Trippie's official website here.

08-25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

08-27 Cincinnati, OH - ICON Amphitheatre Park

08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

08-29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08-31 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

09-01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

09-03 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

09-05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

09-06 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

09-08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09-10 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

09-12 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann

09-14 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09-15 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

09-17 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

09-18 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

09-19 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

09-22 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09-28 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10-01 Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

10-03 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre

10-05 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue at Hollywood Park