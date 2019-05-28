Trippie Redd Announces The Arrival Of A New Single

Trippie Redd recently made a huge announcement. The 19-year-old rapper shared the news, via his Instagram, that he would be premiering a new song "Under Enemy Arms" on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio. The track is set to air at 9 AM Pacific standard time. The social media public service announcement included cover art for the track which consisted of Trippie's face painted so he appears devil-like. The gnarly rapper is also sporting horns for extra effect along with serious ice that shines on both his neck and grills. The news was met with much excitement from Trippie's 6.9 million fans on IG.

The single's release follows a batch of recently dropped musical output since the beginning of 2019, hence potentially hinting at the arrival of a new full-project by the Ohio artist. The latter consist of the off-kilter and triumphant joint "Murder," followed by the sneakily prophetic "Time To Die" which tapped onto FreeMoney800 for a powerful collaboration as well as the turn-up anthem "Alright" where Trippie offered a verse as a featuring with Preme. Certainly, considering Trippie Redd's trippy melodies and heartfelt delivery we can surely keep our expectations high for the upcoming track.

Will be you be tuning in?