Trippie Redd & Young Thug Experience Drug-Fuelled Nightmares In "YELL OH"

Trippie Redd and Young Thug's animated figures head out on drug-fuelled adventures in the video for "YELL OH."

Stop-motion claymation videos are infiltrating the world of hip-hop. Especially since we're not allowed to go outside, rappers have had to get creative for their music videos. Unless your name is Drake and you've got a gigantic mansion to film in, you already know that the trend of animated music videos will continue until the end of the pandemic.

Releasing "YELL OH" as part of the deluxe edition of A Love Letter To You 4, Trippie Redd has just released the video for the Young Thug-assisted track and it's a total trip (no pun intended.)

Directed by William Child and produced by Aidan Cullen, the video for "YELL OH" begins with a disclaimer noting that the artists and creators behind the video do not promote the use of illicit drugs. The pills and paraphernalia present in the clip are to show the dark side of substance abuse.

Trippie Redd and Young Thug leave the strip club and embark on an adventure through the desert road, coming across some hallucinatory drug references along the way. Some surprises arise, which you'll need to see for yourself.

Watch the new video up top and let us know your thoughts!