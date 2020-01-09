Since his sudden death in June of 2018, XXXTentacion's legacy has been steadily kept alive by his friends, family, and fans. For many in the younger generation, XXXTentacion has become a legendary figure, one whose artistic potential was shut down before it had a chance to manifest and develop. Though his posthumous work has proven divisive to say the least, his projects 17 and ? remain celebrated bodies of work, especially for those invested in Triple X's occasionally tumultuous career.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Today, Trippie Redd took to Instagram to pay homage to his fallen friend, uploading a picture of them buddied up in what looks to be a hotel bathroom. As several people in the comment section have pointed out, Trippie's iPhone 11 (which came out in 2019) confirms this one to be a Photoshop. Still, the sentiment remains the same, as Trippie and X were indeed friends and collaborators. Many took to the comment section to pay respects, including Juicy J, who deemed the slain rapper to be "a preacher for the youth."

Real or not, let the picture be a reminder of another of hip-hop's lost ones. Check it out for yourself, and show some love for the fallen in the comments -- what was your favorite Triple X track?