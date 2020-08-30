mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky Do Their Thing On Internet Money's "Block"

Alexander Cole
August 30, 2020 09:49
185 Views
00
0
Image via Internet MoneyImage via Internet Money
Image via Internet Money

Block
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Trippie Redd and StaySolidRocky offer their contributions to the new Internet Money project.


Recently, Internet Money dropped their brand new project B4 The Storm which features a plethora of artists some of you all know and love. The collective is known for their melodic emo-trap bangers and this new mixtape certainly brings all of those sounds to the forefront with the aid of artists that certainly operate within that lane.

One of the standout tracks on the tape is "Block" which features the likes of Trippie Redd and up and coming artist StaySolidRocky. This is exactly the kind of song you would expect with these two as Internet Money provides familiar production that complements both vocalists.

Stream the song below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't got the time to be playin' games with the opps
Pull up with this chop and then I knock you out your socks (Bah)
Timeless, and I don't need a motherfuckin' clock
Man, I swear to God, all I need is my Glock and mop, yeah

Internet Money
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  185
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Internet Money Trippie Redd StaySolidRocky Internet Money Block B4 The Storm new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky Do Their Thing On Internet Money's "Block"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject