Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky Do Their Thing On Internet Money's "Block"

Recently, Internet Money dropped their brand new project B4 The Storm which features a plethora of artists some of you all know and love. The collective is known for their melodic emo-trap bangers and this new mixtape certainly brings all of those sounds to the forefront with the aid of artists that certainly operate within that lane.

One of the standout tracks on the tape is "Block" which features the likes of Trippie Redd and up and coming artist StaySolidRocky. This is exactly the kind of song you would expect with these two as Internet Money provides familiar production that complements both vocalists.

Stream the song below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't got the time to be playin' games with the opps

Pull up with this chop and then I knock you out your socks (Bah)

Timeless, and I don't need a motherfuckin' clock

Man, I swear to God, all I need is my Glock and mop, yeah