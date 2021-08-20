Trippie Redd & SoFaygo Fend Off Zombies In Visual For "MP5"

This new Trippie Redd video is definitely inspired by Call of Duty.

After months of teasing his fans with a new project, Trippie Redd has finally arrived with his highly-anticipated album Trip At Knight. So far, fans are enjoying the project and many are excited about the new hyperpop direction. It's clear that Trippie wants to try new things and this album is him taking a step outside of what he's done in the past. One of the highlights of the project is the track "MP5" with SoFaygo, and to help celebrate the record, Trippie dropped the music video for the song.

As you will immediately come to realize, the entire video is inspired by the zombies mode in Call of Duty. At the beginning of the video, we see Trippie stumble upon a zombie in a warehouse before spawning an MP5 and gunning it down. From there, SoFaygo and Trippie arm themselves as they fend off hordes of zombies all while offering up Matrix-inspired aesthetics. It is one of those videos that will immediately get you amped for the song, and you can check it out, above.

