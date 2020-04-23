In order to remain mentally stimulated, many people have resorted to learning a new skill during quarantine. Some have decided to finally pick up a new language. Others are holding the guitar in their hands and freely strumming, getting a hang for musicianship.

Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR are already accomplished in their fields. The latter artist just released his new studio album PARTYMOBILE with features from Drake and Rihanna. The former has been making waves in the rap game for years. One thing that both of the entertainers was missing in their repertoire was the ability to perform a crazy magic trick.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Uploading a new photo on social media, Trippie Redd linked up with PARTYNEXTDOOR during the quarantine to flex the power of their minds, learning to levitate their bodies and the objects around them.

"When you free your mind anything is possible," writes one of the tagged accounts in the picture. Trippie Redd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Trippie's dog all float effortlessly and casually in the backyard, meeting up to possibly discuss a collaboration between the two artists. The clearly-Photoshopped picture has earned nearly 400,000 likes.

It's nice to see these two keeping busy during this tough time. While they clearly did not respect social distancing measures as they are not six feet apart, they both wore masks over their mouths (although Trippie's was hanging off) so there's that.