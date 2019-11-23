Trippie Redd & NBA YoungBoy Collide On "Hate Me"

Trippie Redd's new album A Love Letter To You 4 was released yesterday and, so far, fans are loving what they're hearing. Despite a fairly-long tracklist, each track seems to be eliciting new emotions for the Ohio rapper's supporters. Filled to the brim with features from high-profile artists, Trips enlisted YoungBoy Never Broke Again for "Hate Me," a song that originally leaked a couple of months ago. This isn't the first time that the two artists have linked up in the studio, previously collaborating on a couple of other joints. Appearing right in the middle of the 21-track playlist, "Hate Me" gets the spotlight treatment here.

These two stars have clear chemistry, bouncing ideas off one another in a freestyle format, jumping together on the hook and relying on one another to level up individually. The instrumental contains a cloud-headed beat loop that, by itself, could be described as trippy. Trippie and YoungBoy offer structure to the music, rhyming delightfully over the two-and-a-half-minute joint.

Let us know if you're feeling this new song from two of the hottest young rap prospects. Listen to A Love Letter To You 4 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ice tray, diamonds on froze, get a migraine

Life on the edge, live it up on the high lane

Me and Trippie Redd back to back on the same thing

Late night, turnt in the club doing my thing

Sip drank, get a cup, I'ma pour the whole thing

Shawty playin' games, she don't wanna sell her soul, man