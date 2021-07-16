mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On "Holy Smokes

Erika Marie
July 16, 2021 00:58
220 Views
51
2
Trippie ReddTrippie Redd
Trippie Redd

Holy Smokes
Trippie Redd Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track will appear on Trippie's forthcoming album, "Trip At Knight."


We'll soon receive a new album from Trippie Redd and he's back with another single that is slated to appear on the record. Since 2017, we've received a project from Trippie Redd every year, if not more: A Love Letter to You,  Lifeâs A Trip, A Love Letter To You 4, and Pegasus. We'll soon receive Trip At Knight, and following his Playboi Carti-assisted single "Miss The Rage" that Trippie shared back in May, the Ohio rapper returns with "Holy Smokes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Trippie hasn't been silent regarding his admiration of Uzi, and in February when he sat down with Flaunt magazine, he spoke about being inspired by his friend. "I look at him as one of the OG young guys, I really admire what he does for the culture," said Trippie. "I really pay attention to what he does."

"Holy Smokes" has a Pop-inspired appeal that may transcend fanbases, so stream the single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyics

Throwin' money up like I'm nauseous
Baby girl, I'm exhausted
Baby, be cautious
Know the streets be talkin'
Every day walk with a check and I'm motherf*ckin' talkin'
Every day making money every way, hang with them bosses

[via]

Trippie Redd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  2
  220
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trippie Redd Lil Uzi Vert Trip At Knight
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On "Holy Smokes
51
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject