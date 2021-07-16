Trippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On "Holy Smokes

We'll soon receive a new album from Trippie Redd and he's back with another single that is slated to appear on the record. Since 2017, we've received a project from Trippie Redd every year, if not more: A Love Letter to You, Lifeâs A Trip, A Love Letter To You 4, and Pegasus. We'll soon receive Trip At Knight, and following his Playboi Carti-assisted single "Miss The Rage" that Trippie shared back in May, the Ohio rapper returns with "Holy Smokes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Trippie hasn't been silent regarding his admiration of Uzi, and in February when he sat down with Flaunt magazine, he spoke about being inspired by his friend. "I look at him as one of the OG young guys, I really admire what he does for the culture," said Trippie. "I really pay attention to what he does."

"Holy Smokes" has a Pop-inspired appeal that may transcend fanbases, so stream the single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyics

Throwin' money up like I'm nauseous

Baby girl, I'm exhausted

Baby, be cautious

Know the streets be talkin'

Every day walk with a check and I'm motherf*ckin' talkin'

Every day making money every way, hang with them bosses

[via]