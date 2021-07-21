Trippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Geek Out At An Arcade In The "Holy Smokes" Video

Trippie Redd follows up his fiery "Miss The Rage" music video with the trippy visuals for his Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single "Holy Smokes."

If it wasn't already clear with the release of "Miss The Rage" in May, Trippie Redd isn't playing with his highly anticipated fifth studio album Trip At Knight. Following the success of his previously mentioned Playboi Carti-assisted single, Trippie Redd doubled back and shared a single with another artist who was able to transcend the SoundCloud era — Lil Uzi Vert. Titled "Holy Smokes," the recently released song was surprisingly the first official collaboration between Trippie and Uzi Vert, and now, the two have teamed up for the track's music video.

The glitchy and colorful visuals start off with a skit from Adin Ross before the video shifts to Trippie and Uzi riding around in the backseat of a car together. They perform their verses in the car, in a creepy, seemingly out-of-service elevator, as well as in an abandoned arcade, and the result is an entertaining and fittingly trippy video.

Throughout the video, it's clear that Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have chemistry as collaborators and as mutual artists, so hopefully "Holy Smokes" marks the first of many team-ups in the near future.

Head back to the top to check out Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi's wavy new music video for "Holy Smokes," and get ready for the forthcoming release of Trip At Knight.