Trippie Redd & Lil Tecca Team Up On "How I Was Raised"

Lynn S.
February 23, 2020 16:20
How I Was Raised
Trippie Redd Feat. Lil Tecca

Trippie and Tecca team up on "How I Was Raised" off the deluxe edition of Trippie's No. 1 album "A Love Letter To You 4."


On Friday, Trippie Redd followed up the success of his No. 1 album, A Love Letter To You 4, by releasing a deluxe edition of the highly acclaimed project. Three months after it dropped, A Love Letter To You 4 was updated with eight additional tracks placed right at the top of the tracklist, including the Lil Tecca-featured "How I Was Raised." On the track, Trippie and Tecca explore the lavish and extravagant elements present in each of their lives, defining them as merely a byproduct of their upbringing—it's "all they know." Trippie belts out in his signature whiny, emo-adjacent, tone, while Tecca switches up the ballad-like flow of the chorus by speeding up the pace of the track with his verse. The 17-year-old has continued to prove himself as a worthy candidate in the rap game, and recently revealed that his debut album will be dropping sometime later this year. Give "How I Was Raised" a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She said that I'm fresh like Bel Air
Think he a demon, send his ass to hell, yeah
Just got the pack, brought it through the mail, yeah
Remember the day that I hit a million
You know I ain't regular, know I ain't civilian
Aim for the top, boy left the ceiling

